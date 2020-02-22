Clever thief disguises himself, steals $14,000 from Upper West Side Restaurant

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- This thief appeared to know precisely what he was doing and what he was after in the latest of a recent string of restaurant burglaries on the Upper West Side.

The latest restaurant, 8th Hill, located on 359 Columbus Avenue, was broken into on Friday morning.

The owner believes this newest attack was made by the same thief who had robbed three other restaurants in the area within the past two months.

In December Bistro Casis and Pomodoro Rosso was burglarized with the thieves stealing thousands from the cash register overnight.

Video surveillance from the 8th Hill shows the thief breaking in through a cellar door in broad daylight, grabbing garbage cans from the basement, then heading to the bar.

The thief then fills the trash cans with all of the restaurants' top-shelf liquors he could grab -- -a theft of more than $14,000.

The video shows just how cunning this thief is. He steals a kitchen cart and an apron to disguise himself as a cook. An act so convincing a man on the streets stops to help the thief load the garbage cans onto the cart before he wheels them away.

The owner said, "I feel really angry. I know the police are trying their best, but even if they catch him after 5/6 days, they are going to release thanks to new bail law."

Police have not said if this is the same man they are looking for in all four burglaries.

