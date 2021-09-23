Climate activists hold die-in at New York City Hall, push for Gas-Free NYC bill

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4363639" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nina Angelo says Brian Laundrie was screaming and Gabby Petito was in tears and apologizing.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Climate activists held a die-in outside New York City Hall Thursday in an effort to raise awareness about the climate crisis that is impacting New Yorkers are residents around the globe.The demonstration was held in memoriam of the lives lost in the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which caused historic flooding and prompted New York City's first ever Flash Flood Emergency.They are also demanding Speaker Corey Johnson and the City Council pass the Gas-Free NYC Bill, Intro 2317, which would end fracked gas use in new construction and gut renovations.Activists say the extraction and burning of fossil fuels such as fracked gas supercharges storms like Ida, making natural disasters more deadly and more frequent.Hurricane Ida, which killed 14 people in New York City and caused extensive property damage, is a warning of what is to come should the City Council fail to enact bold policies that tackle the climate crisis head on, they claim.Buildings cause about 70% of New York City's greenhouse gas emissions, experts say.The activists are hoping that extreme events like what have been seen this summer don't become the new climate normal.The day is also significant because it's a part of the National Day of Climate Action.----------