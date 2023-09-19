A climate protest will be held against Bank of America in Bryant Park on Tuesday.

Climate change protesters set to demonstrate outside Bank of America in Bryant Park

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Climate change protests will continue on Tuesday, this time against Bank of America.

Critics say that the bank is the third largest financier of fossil fuels.

The protest will be held at the Bank of America Tower in Bryant Park starting at 10 a.m.

On Monday more than a hundred people were arrested on Wall Street during a climate change demonstration and protest.

A total of 114 protesters were arrested and taken into custody in Lower Manhattan. Most were expected to be processed and released.

Protestors first gathered in Zuccotti Park in Lower Manhattan, and then marched to target sites in the Financial District. Some tried to get to the New York Stock Exchange but were stopped by police along the way.

Those arrested were charged with civil disobedience.

Despite the arrests, the group promises more activism this week during the U.N. General Assembly.

"This is our last resort," said Alicé Nascimento of New York Communities for Change. "We're bringing the crisis to their doorstep and this is what it looks like."

The aim of the protesters is to demand an end to fossil fuel financing from outside the largest financial institutions and the New York Stock Exchange.

On Sunday, yelling that the future and their lives depend on ending fossil fuels, tens of thousands of protesters took to the Upper East Side in a march.

The March to End Fossil Fuels featured such politicians as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and actors Susan Sarandon, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Kyra Sedgewick and Kevin Bacon. But the real action on Broadway was where protesters crowded the street, pleading for a better but not-so-hot future. It was the opening salvo to New York's Climate Week, where world leaders in business, politics and the arts gather to try to save the planet, highlighted by a new special United Nations summit Wednesday.

Organizers estimated 75,000 people marched Sunday.

Dana Fisher explains what the protesters hope to achieve on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10:

ALSO READ | Several cars struck by MTA bus, stacked on top of each other in Brooklyn

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.