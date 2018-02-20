PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

George, Amal Clooney to donate $500,000 to Florida school shooting victims

Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal are showing their support for the "March for Our Lives" demonstration.

By ABC7.com staff
Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal are showing their support for Florida school shooting victims.

The couple released a statement saying they will be donating $500,000 to help pay for the "March for Our Lives" demonstration, which is being led by the teen survivors of the school shooting massacre in Florida earlier this month.

The march will be held on March 24 in Washington D.C. to demand action on gun control.

The couple said they will join the march because their "children's lives depend on it."

The full statement read: "Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School. Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we're donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children's lives depend on it."

