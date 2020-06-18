Close call for rabbi as 2 men shoot at each other in Cypress Hills

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two men were hurt, and a bystander narrowly escaped injury, during a shooting in Brooklyn.It happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday at Atlantic and Sheffield avenues in Cypress Hills.Police say two men were shooting at each other when one of the bullets shattered the window of a passing car.The driver, a rabbi, says he saw the shooter a split second before the shot was fired.Both of the men involved in the shooting were wounded and taken to the hospital.They are expected to be okay.----------