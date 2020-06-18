Close call for rabbi as 2 men shoot at each other in Cypress Hills

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two men were hurt, and a bystander narrowly escaped injury, during a shooting in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday at Atlantic and Sheffield avenues in Cypress Hills.

Police say two men were shooting at each other when one of the bullets shattered the window of a passing car.

The driver, a rabbi, says he saw the shooter a split second before the shot was fired.

Both of the men involved in the shooting were wounded and taken to the hospital.

They are expected to be okay.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklyncypress hillsnypdshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC restaurants, other businesses prepare for Phase 2
NYPD reforms: NYC Council vote set for today
AccuWeather: Chance of showers
Video allegedly shows arsonist setting fires in Brooklyn
Several injured after car plows through pedestrians in NYC
Hard Rock Casino wants to reopen by July 4 in NJ
Search for man who smashed way into Bronx church
Show More
NYC residents forced to endure pandemic in hotels
NYPD investigating violent skateboard assault caught on video
Actor Danny Masterson charged with rape, officials say
Board votes to freeze rent for rent-controlled apartments in NYC
New York DMVs moving to reservation only policy
More TOP STORIES News