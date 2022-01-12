tremont fatal fire

'Close the door': FDNY releases urgent PSA in wake of deadly Bronx fire

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

FDNY releases 'Close the Door' PSA in wake of deadly Bronx fire

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- The FDNY has released a new public service announcement urging New Yorkers to close the door behind them when fleeing a fire to keep the flames and smoke contained to the apartment.

The new PSA comes in the wake of the horrific fire in the Bronx the claimed the lives of 17 people including eight children -- all due to smoke inhalation.

The fire started in a third floor duplex of the Twin Parks Towers North West, and part of the investigation is focused on doors that should have closed automatically but did not.

RELATED | Operation 7: Save a life fire safety tips and links

At a vigil Tuesday night, elected officials expressed their anger at the horrifying and completely preventable disaster.

"When those doors don't close but the laws have been passed, we say where oh where is the penalty for those laws not being enacted and acted upon because we have passed them in the council," City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said.

WATCH | Investigation into why safety doors failed in deadly Bronx fire:
EMBED More News Videos

Darla Miles has more into the ongoing investigation into the safety doors that failed to close, causing the stairwell to act as a chimney.


FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the cause of the fire was a malfunctioning electric space heater that set a mattress on fire, and open doors on the fire apartment and another on the 15th floor allowed the smoke to spread rapidly throughout the building.

Fleeing residents were overcome in the stairwells.

ALSO READ | How you can help families affected by Bronx fire
EMBED More News Videos

Chantee Lans reports on how to help the victims of the Bronx fire.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxtremont fatal firebuilding firefdnyfireapartment fire
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TREMONT FATAL FIRE
Bronx fire survivors file 1st lawsuit, seek $1B in damages
Remaining victims of deadly Bronx apartment fire identified
All 17 Bronx fire victims died of smoke inhalation; Vigil held
14 of 17 victims killed in tragic Bronx apartment fire identified
TOP STORIES
Remaining victims of deadly Bronx apartment fire identified
Bronx fire survivors file 1st lawsuit, seek $1B in damages
How you can help families affected by Bronx fire
'Jeopardy!' champ's parents sue hospital after his death
Man stabbed after refusing to give woman money outside Midtown CVS
COVID Update: Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US
CDC says it will update mask guidance
Show More
AccuWeather: Warmer with sunshine
MTA gets $6B grant, largest lump sum in federal government's history
Out-of-control NYPD cruiser crashes into 2 parked cars in Brooklyn
Reward in killing of Burger King employee grows to $20k
Senate hearing on pandemic gets testy: 'What a moron'
More TOP STORIES News