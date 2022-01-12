'Close the door': FDNY releases urgent PSA in wake of deadly Bronx fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11450885" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Darla Miles has more into the ongoing investigation into the safety doors that failed to close, causing the stairwell to act as a chimney.

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- The FDNY has released a new public service announcement urging New Yorkers to close the door behind them when fleeing a fire to keep the flames and smoke contained to the apartment.The new PSA comes in the wake of the horrific fire in the Bronx the claimed the lives of 17 people including eight children -- all due to smoke inhalation.The fire started in a third floor duplex of the Twin Parks Towers North West, and part of the investigation is focused on doors that should have closed automatically but did not.At a vigil Tuesday night, elected officials expressed their anger at the horrifying and completely preventable disaster."When those doors don't close but the laws have been passed, we say where oh where is the penalty for those laws not being enacted and acted upon because we have passed them in the council," City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said.FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the cause of the fire was a malfunctioning electric space heater that set a mattress on fire, and open doors on the fire apartment and another on the 15th floor allowed the smoke to spread rapidly throughout the building.Fleeing residents were overcome in the stairwells.