Derek Chauvin trial live coverage: Closing arguments give attorneys last chance to sway verdict in death of George Floyd | LIVE

George Floyd's younger brother took the witness stand Monday and lovingly recalled how George used to make the best banana mayonnaise sandwiches, how George drilled him in catching a football, and the way George used to mark his height on the wall as a boy because he wanted to grow taller.