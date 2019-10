Closing arguments expected Thursday at New Jersey trial of convicted NYC bomber

ELIZABETH, N.J. (WABC) -- Closing arguments are likely to happen Thursday at the New Jersey trial of a man already serving two life sentences for a bombing in New York City. Ahmad Khan Rahimi is charged with five counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.The case stems from his shootout with police in Linden, where he was wounded and captured.He's already serving life in prison for the attack in Chelsea were 31 people were injured by a pressure cooker bomb.A second pressure cooker bomb was discovered a few blocks away, but it failed to go off and was removed by a robot.Hours before the explosion in Chelsea on Sept. 17, 2016, a small pipe bomb exploded along a Marine Corps road race in Seaside Park, New Jersey. No one was injured, but the event spread fear and drew parallels to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing that killed three and injured more than 260.The bombings triggered a two-day manhunt that ended in a shootout with police in Linden, New Jersey, where Rahimi was found asleep in a tavern doorway. Several police officers were injured.At his February 2018 sentencing in New York, Rahimi told a judge he didn't "harbor hate for anyone" and believed law enforcement began targeting him once he became a practicing Muslim. Prosecutors said Rahimi showed no remorse and had made efforts to radicalize fellow prisoners at the federal jail in New York where he had been imprisoned after his arrest.----------