KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) --Closing arguments were heard on Monday in the murder trial of Chanel Lewis, the man accused of killing Karina Vetrano while she was out jogging in Queens.
The trial started two weeks ago.
Prosecutors and the defense team completed making their final arguments by mid-afternoon. The jury was expected to get the case soon.
Detectives charged Lewis, 22, from East New York, in the murder. He pleaded not guilty, with his attorneys saying his confession was coerced.
The 30-year-old Vetrano was brutally strangled, beaten and sexually assaulted on August 2, 2016, while she was running in Spring Creek Park in Howard Beach.
Over the course of the trial, a chief medical examiner testified that DNA was discovered under Vetrano's fingernails and on her body linking Lewis to the crime.
Two NYPD detectives also testified about the painstaking effort to collect evidence in the case. At times, the pictures were so graphic that they caused Vetrano's parents to break down, even at one point leaving the courtroom.
Vetrano's father, Philip Vetrano, was the one who found his daughter's body during the search. His painful testimony described the horrifying ordeal.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube