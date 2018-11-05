NEW YORK (WABC) --Closing arguments are expected to begin in the trial against the suspected Port Authority bomber.
Prosecutors say Akayed Ullah detonated a pipe bomb last year inside a crowded subway tunnel near Times Square.
Ullah was the only one seriously hurt.
Prosecutors say the would-be suicide bomber was radicalized by the Islamic State through internet propaganda.
If convicted, the 28-year-old faces 20 years to life in prison.
The Dec. 11 blast was the second lone-wolf terror attack on the city in a matter of weeks. Last Halloween, a man in a rented truck mowed down cyclists and pedestrians on a crowded bike path near the World Trade Center, killing eight people.
The truck attack defendant, Sayfullo Saipov, is expected to go to trial next year, also in federal court in Manhattan. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
(Some information from the Associated Press)
