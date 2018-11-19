Closing arguments in Karina Vetrano murder trial, jury could deliberate later Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has more on what is expected in court.

Eyewitness News
KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) --
Closing arguments are expected in the murder trial of Chanel Lewis, the man accused of killing Karina Vetrano while she was out jogging in Queens.

It's a case that rocked the city. The trial started two weeks ago, and the horrific details of how Karina died are expected to be revisited Monday.

Detectives charged 22-year-old Lewis from East New York in the murder.

He pleaded not guilty with his attorneys saying his confession was coerced.

Karina, 30, was brutally murdered - strangled, beaten and sexually assaulted on August 2, 2016 while she went for a run in Spring Creek Park in Howard Beach.

Over the course of the trial, a chief medical examiner testified that DNA was discovered under Karina's fingernails and on her body linking Lewis to the crime.

At times the pictures were so graphic is caused Karina's parents to break down, even at one point leaving the courtroom.

The past two weeks have especially been difficult for Karina's father, Philip Vetrano. He was the one who found his daughter's body during the search.

The case could head to the jury for deliberations later Monday.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdertrialjoggingHoward BeachQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Medical examiner testifies about how Karina Vetrano was killed
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Cold Thanksgiving Week
NJ couple on way to their wedding killed in crash
Mayor to announce new plan to fix NYCHA conditions
Sentencing set for Watts in murder of wife, daughters
Suspect wanted for allegedly putting swastika on subway
Trump says 'no reason' for him to hear Khashoggi death tape
Car stolen in Brooklyn with 2-year-old in back seat
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg makes $1.8 billion donation to Alma mater
Show More
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
Dachshund named 'Khaleesi' rescued from small drain pipe in NJ
Woman jumps out window with family after NJ home erupts in flames
Police: Driver pulled over had 54 license suspensions
Man shot while chasing bodega robbers in Queens
More News