KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) --Closing arguments are expected in the murder trial of Chanel Lewis, the man accused of killing Karina Vetrano while she was out jogging in Queens.
It's a case that rocked the city. The trial started two weeks ago, and the horrific details of how Karina died are expected to be revisited Monday.
Detectives charged 22-year-old Lewis from East New York in the murder.
He pleaded not guilty with his attorneys saying his confession was coerced.
Karina, 30, was brutally murdered - strangled, beaten and sexually assaulted on August 2, 2016 while she went for a run in Spring Creek Park in Howard Beach.
Over the course of the trial, a chief medical examiner testified that DNA was discovered under Karina's fingernails and on her body linking Lewis to the crime.
At times the pictures were so graphic is caused Karina's parents to break down, even at one point leaving the courtroom.
The past two weeks have especially been difficult for Karina's father, Philip Vetrano. He was the one who found his daughter's body during the search.
The case could head to the jury for deliberations later Monday.
