Clumsy criminal caught on video in Louisiana

By ABC7.com staff
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A bank robber received a lot of attention following a clumsy escape from his heist in Louisiana.

The local sheriff's office shared surveillance footage of the criminal getting away after he allegedly robbed a credit union in Shreveport - but not before tripping multiple times along the way.

The man was shown falling three times before he reached his getaway car and took off.

Some locals who watched the footage were in disbelief that the alleged robber got away.

"He's a lucky man because all you got to do is fall once. At least that's the way it is in the movies," said one resident.

The suspect has not been identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianastupid criminalscaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search on for sexual predator who attacked 3 women in Bronx
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg launches presidential bid
Large water main break causes flooding in Brooklyn streets
NY high school football team wins 2nd playoff game with coach
Police: Landlord-tenant dispute sparks assault that left man unconscious
Teen's wrestling career in doubt after his prosthetic legs are stolen
AccuWeather Alert: Sunday soaker
Show More
NY utility faces deadline over threat to revoke certificate
Teen found dead on tracks may have been subway surfing
MTA: LIRR derailment in Queens will not affect Monday commute
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized
Little Italy decorated to look like 1975 for 'The Irishman'
More TOP STORIES News