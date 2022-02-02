CNN President Jeff Zucker resigns over consensual relationship with employee

NEW YOR -- CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned abruptly after 9 years at the media company after acknowledging a consensual relationship with a co-worker.The executive said he had failed to disclose that relationship in the wake of the company's investigation into Chris Cuomo, who was fired late last year after allegations of sexual harassment.In a statement Zucker said he had wished that his tenure had ended differently but, "it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute."Jeff Zucker was named Chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports in March, 2019. He has also served as President of CNN Worldwide since 2013.Zucker oversees all of WarnerMedia's live programming, including all divisions of CNN Worldwide and Turner Sports. At CNN, that includes the US television network, CNN International, HLN, and CNN's digital properties. His sports portfolio includes Turner Sports, and Bleacher Report."As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong.As a result, I am resigning today.I came to CNN on January 28, 2013. Together, we had nine great years. I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently. But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute.I am grateful to the thousands of incredibly talented CNN and Turner Sports employees who helped make this such a joy for me, and such a success for all of us.I wish each of you nothing but the best in the years ahead.With gratitude and much love.Jeff"