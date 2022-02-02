CNN

CNN President Jeff Zucker resigns over consensual relationship with employee

The executive said he had failed to disclose that relationship in the wake of the company's investigation into Chris Cuomo.

In this Dec. 8, 2019 file photo, CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute in New York (Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP)

NEW YOR -- CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned abruptly after 9 years at the media company after acknowledging a consensual relationship with a co-worker.

The executive said he had failed to disclose that relationship in the wake of the company's investigation into Chris Cuomo, who was fired late last year after allegations of sexual harassment.


In a statement Zucker said he had wished that his tenure had ended differently but, "it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute."

Jeff Zucker was named Chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports in March, 2019. He has also served as President of CNN Worldwide since 2013.

Zucker oversees all of WarnerMedia's live programming, including all divisions of CNN Worldwide and Turner Sports. At CNN, that includes the US television network, CNN International, HLN, and CNN's digital properties. His sports portfolio includes Turner Sports, and Bleacher Report.

Jeff Zucker's letter to employees:

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong.

As a result, I am resigning today.


I came to CNN on January 28, 2013. Together, we had nine great years. I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently. But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute.

I am grateful to the thousands of incredibly talented CNN and Turner Sports employees who helped make this such a joy for me, and such a success for all of us.

I wish each of you nothing but the best in the years ahead.

With gratitude and much love.

Jeff"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentrelationshipscnnu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CNN
White House looking into footage of Border Patrol agents on horseback
Bumble just gave its entire staff the week off to recharge
Biden says life may be back to normal by Christmas 2021
Betty White says she's celebrating 99th birthday in quarantine
TOP STORIES
Funeral for fallen NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora | LIVE
Off-duty NYPD officer hospitalized after being shot in Queens
CT police renew call for info in 1985 April Grisanti cold case
Flores says he won't drop NFL lawsuit even if hired as coach
Search for attacker who stabbed man in stomach on Upper West Side
Washington's NFL team announces new name
Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter
Show More
Staten Island Chuck says early spring, contradicts Punxsutawney Phil
AccuWeather: Cloudy but mild
COVID trending downwards in NJ; Newark extends mandates
Meat cleaver intercepted by officers at Long Island jail
COVID Updates: Omicron cases trending downward for adults and kids
More TOP STORIES News