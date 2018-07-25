Co-founders of alleged sex cult NXIVM plead not guilty

NEW YORK --
The co-founders of a self-improvement group that's accused of branding some of its female followers and forcing them into unwanted sex have pleaded not guilty to an updated indictment.

Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman had a court appearance Wednesday along with one of the group's more high-profile adherents, TV actress Allison Mack.

On Tuesday, an heiress to the Seagram's liquor fortune and three other people were arrested in the investigation into the upstate New York group, called NXIVM.

Clare Bronfman is a daughter of the late billionaire philanthropist and former Seagram chairman Edgar Bronfman Sr.

She's accused of taking steps to help Raniere exercise control over members, including identity theft, interception of electronic communications and money laundering.

All of the defendants deny any wrongdoing.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cultsex traffickingNew York CityBrooklynDowntown Brooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: 22-year-old drunk driver crashes into 36 cars in NJ
NJ woman strangles rabid fox attacking her in backyard
6 overdoses reported at Suffolk libraries over past year
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain and flood watches
Driver threatened, then dragged in Brooklyn road rage fight
1 winning ticket sold in $522M Mega Millions jackpot
Defendants acquitted of murder charges in Cuomo aide's death
Demi Lovato recovering with family after apparent overdose
Show More
Puppy recovering after being thrown from SUV
Man wanted for slashing tires, setting car on fire in NJ
5 children killed in New Jersey fire laid to rest
April the giraffe is officially pregnant again
Search resumes for missing man who tried to save swimmer
More News