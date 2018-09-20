An Orange County school football coach has been arrested, accused of disseminating indecent material to minors.Justin Kaffenberger, 23, of Monroe, served as the assistant football coach of the Monroe Woodbury Junior Varsity football team.It remains unclear exactly what he is accused of doing, but authorities say there are two victims in the case under the age of 17.He was arraigned in the Town of Woodbury Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $7,500 cash/$15,000 bond.The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police Monroe Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (845) 782-8311.School officials said they are cooperating with the authorities, and the suspect is no longer permitted on school ground.----------