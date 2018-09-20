Monroe football coach accused of disseminating indecent material to minors

MONROE, Orange County (WABC) --
An Orange County school football coach has been arrested, accused of disseminating indecent material to minors.

Justin Kaffenberger, 23, of Monroe, served as the assistant football coach of the Monroe Woodbury Junior Varsity football team.

It remains unclear exactly what he is accused of doing, but authorities say there are two victims in the case under the age of 17.

He was arraigned in the Town of Woodbury Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $7,500 cash/$15,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police Monroe Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (845) 782-8311.

School officials said they are cooperating with the authorities, and the suspect is no longer permitted on school ground.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
footballteacher arrestedMonroeOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teen stabbed in stomach outside Bronx school
4 dead in Maryland in 3rd workplace shooting in 2 days
Sex offender from LI accused of having sex with dog
Naked man doing yard work angers neighbors
NJ Transit announces plans to cut train service, fares
Arrest made in case of woman stabbed to death while jogging
Man dead after allegedly killing parents, shooting at ex
Police: Man bitten by lion after breaking into zoo
Show More
7 on your Side solves car boot mistake
Food fight sparks chase, standoff before woman pulled from car
Delta flight lands at JFK with smoking brakes
Woman fatally struck by car in Woodhaven, Queens
Archbishop of NY appoints retired judge to review abuse cases
More News