Coach, wife electrocuted while installing new scoreboard at baseball field

BRISTOL, Florida -- Officials say a high school baseball coach and his wife were electrocuted while installing a new scoreboard at a Florida baseball field to replace one that had been destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

Liberty County School Board member Kyle Peddle tells the Tallahassee Democrat that Coach Corey Crum and a few baseball players and parents were putting up the scoreboard Sunday afternoon. He says Crum was in "some kind of lift and he got into an electrical line."

Peddle, whose son is also on the team, says Crum's wife Shana came to her husband's aid and was also electrocuted. The couple's son Chase was also injured.

Liberty County Sheriff's officials said in a Facebook post that team members were taken to the gym, where grief counselors were available.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
floridaelectrocutionbaseball
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
5 kids among 8 hurt when car hits school bus, parked cars in NJ
Woman seriously injured after being attacked by bull in NJ
Teen survives after falling through 7-story air shaft in NYC
Real estate mogul posts huge photo of new bride after divorce
Former Miss Teen Universe dies at 20 after heart attack
Teen rescued from pool at Brooklyn school
3,200 pounds of cocaine seized at NJ port, largest in 25 years
Show More
Deadly crashes raise safety concerns about Boeing 737 Max 8
Investigators: 3-year-old dies in fire after sitter leaves for store
Freeda Foreman, daughter of George Foreman, dead at 42
Police: Woman shot boyfriend for snoring loudly
2 women dead in LI house fire, man pulled to safety
More TOP STORIES News