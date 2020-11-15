Coast Guard: 1 dead after boat capsizes in Raritan Bay

KEYPORT, New Jersey -- Coast Guard officials say a person found unresponsive near an overturned vessel off New Jersey has died.

A VHF radio call at about 10 a.m. Saturday from a good Samaritan reported an overturned 21-foot vessel in Raritan Bay and one person in the water, the Coast Guard said. The caller was able to recover the unresponsive person and began CPR, officials said.

Coast Guard boat crews from Sandy Hook and New York were dispatched, and state and New York City assets also responded. A 29-foot Coast Guard boat from Sandy Hook arrived within 10 minutes and took the victim aboard, where Coast Guard crew continued CPR while the boat headed for Monmouth Cove Marina, officials said.

The individual was later pronounced dead by Monmouth County emergency medical services, the Coast Guard said.

The vessel sank in 30 feet of water. Rescue crews searched the area for anyone else until it was confirmed that the person recovered was the only occupant of the capsized vessel, officials said.

