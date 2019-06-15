Coast Guard cancels search for swimmer who went missing during competition in Hudson River

By Eyewitness News
FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Coast Guard called off the search for a swimmer who went missing while he was competing in a swim in the Hudson River near the George Washington Bridge.

Officials say at some point, fellow competitors in the '8 Bridges Hudson River Swim' noticed the 67-year-old swimmer went missing.

It is not clear exactly where the man went under.

The Coast Guard is now calling it a 'recovery.'

The swim has seven stages. Friday was stage six - 15.7 miles from the Tappan Zee Bridge to the George Washington Bridge.

