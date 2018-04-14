Coast Guard searching for man who jumped from 'Anthem of the Seas' cruise ship

Bill Ritter has more on the search for a man who jumped from a cruise ship off the coast of Virginia.

The Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped from a cruise ship off the coast of Virginia.

The 24-year-old went overboard about 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

The man was on the 'Anthem of the Seas.' The ship was originally circling around looking for him, but not anymore.

The cruise is now on its way back to Bayonne, New Jersey.

