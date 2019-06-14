Coast Guard searching for swimmer who went missing during competition in Hudson River

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Coast Guard is searching for a missing swimmer who was competing in a swim in the Hudson River near the George Washington Bridge.
Officials say at some point, fellow competitors noticed the 67-year-old swimmer went missing.
It is not clear exactly where the man went under.
