Coast Guard searching for swimmer who went missing during competition in Hudson River

By Eyewitness News
FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Coast Guard is searching for a missing swimmer who was competing in a swim in the Hudson River near the George Washington Bridge.

Officials say at some point, fellow competitors noticed the 67-year-old swimmer went missing.

It is not clear exactly where the man went under.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort leebergen countycompetitionhudson rivercoast guardswimmingmissing swimmer
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Justice for Junior: All 5 defendants found guilty of murder
Sources: Child stabbed by mom in April collapses at school, dies
Birds' nests sparks cancellation of popular NJ beach concerts
Mother, 6-month-old son struck by large tree branch in NJ
1 killed, 1 injured in Long Island house fire
Street renamed for soldier who died saving lives in Bronx fire
Police: Man found holding loaded gun outside NJ elementary school
Show More
Baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman dies
Son wants answers after NYC woman dies in the Dominican Republic
6 mysterious American deaths in Dominican Republic
NYC mayor calls for Manhattan helicopter ban following deadly crash
Police search for arsonist who targeted Brooklyn rabbi's home
More TOP STORIES News