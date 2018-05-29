Coast Guard suspends search for 2 missing boaters on Long Island Sound

The boaters went missing on Long Island Sound. (USCG)

Eyewitness News
GREENPORT, Suffolk County (WABC) --
The Coast Guard is suspending its search for two boaters who went missing on the Long Island Sound.

Spencer Mugford, 21, and Sophia McKenna, 20, were reported missing Sunday night.

The Coast Guard said they were last seen in a Snapchat story around 2 a.m. riding in what looked like a tandem kayak.

A boat, believed to be theirs, was found near Greenport Monday night.

