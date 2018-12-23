Coast Guard suspends search for plane off coast of Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Florida --
The U.S. Coast Guard is suspending a search for a small plane believed to have crashed off the coast of Florida.

The agency said in a news release late Saturday that it had searched 1,400 square miles for 56 hours before suspending the search for the Piper PA-46 that had two people on board.

The Air Force Rescue Coordination Center notified the Coast Guard of a distress call received at 9:45 a.m. Thursday from a plane off the coast of Jacksonville.

The plane took off from Orlando and was headed to New Jersey.

