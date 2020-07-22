New Jersey coffee shop employee accused of spitting in officers' drinks

Kevin Trejo, 22, of Westwood, was charged on Monday in connection to the crimes.
The Park Ridge police detective bureau launched an investigation after receiving information about possible drink tampering at a local coffee shop.
Trejo is facing several charges, including creating a hazardous or physically dangerous condition, knowingly tampering with a cup of coffee knowing it was ordered by a law enforcement officer and subjecting a law enforcement officer to contact with bodily fluid.
