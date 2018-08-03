Colbert: Despite spending $1.26 million, Manafort didn't 'look like a million bucks'

JUSTIN DOOM
Stephen Colbert on Thursday night mused about how even though court documents revealed Paul Manafort -- the "former Trump campaign manager and nursing home director who steals jewelry during bingo nights" -- spent $1.26 million at two high-end stores, he somehow didn't get his money's worth.

"So if you tell Paul Manafort, 'You look like a million bucks' ... you're insulting him," said "The Late Show" host. "But you might not say that he looks like a million bucks ... because these jackets are what he was wearing."

Viewers were shown a series of awful jackets, ending with an $18,000 python-skin jacket that "says, Watch me unhinge my jaw and swallow a poodle whole," Colbert said. "Basically, his closet looks like if a blind pimp got 100 wishes."
