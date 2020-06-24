Detectives release new clues in 1982 cold case murder on Long Island

FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County police have released new clues in a cold case murder from nearly four decades ago.Back in 1982, a young woman's body was found in a dumpster on North Main Street in Freeport.Detectives believe the victim was in her teens or possibly her 20s and between 5 feet and 5 feet 3 inches tall.Authorities used facial recognition technology to create an image of what they believe the victim may have looked like.She was discovered wearing a yellow heart pendant necklace with a green stone with the letter K.Anyone with information is urged to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.----------