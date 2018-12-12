Partial collapse in Queens leaves home leaning on neighboring house

A home under construction partially collapsed in Queens Wednesday.

BREEZY POINT, Queens (WABC) --
A home under construction partially collapsed in Queens Wednesday, tilting to the side and ending up leaning against the neighboring home.

It happened on Hillside Avenue near Beach 178th Street in Breezy Point, an area that is still recovering from incredible devastation sustained during Superstorm Sandy.

Many homes in the region were lifted following the hurricane, but it is unclear if that's what was happening here.

No one was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The FDNY is on the scene, and the Department of Buildings will inspect the structural integrity of both the home that collapsed and the one on which it is leaning.

