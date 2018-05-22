Collection boxes for used syringes placed in Bronx parks

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis reports on the new effort to reduce the number of syringes discarded in public parks.

By
BRONX, New York (WABC) --
Amid an ongoing opioid epidemic, New York City officials have announced a new effort to reduce the number of syringes discarded in public parks.

Sixty collection boxes will be placed in 16 parks in the Bronx starting this week.

On average, the Parks Department says it collects roughly 5,000 syringes per week left behind by intravenous drug users in the Bronx.

The goal of the collection boxes is to prevent parkgoers, particularly children, from coming in contact with dirty needles.

"We find them under bushes, we find them sometimes near a playground," Iris Rodriguez-Rosa, Bronx Borough Commissioner, said. "We're trying to find ways to have them collected, deposited into the proper kiosk."

The boxes will be placed in various locations within the parks, including restrooms.

If successful, the program will be expanded throughout the five boroughs.

Locations:

St. Mary's Park
Tremont Park
Crotona Park

Ryan Triangle
People's Park
Concrete Plant Park
Rainey Park
Claremont Park
Franz Sigel Park
Clark Playground

Garrison Playground
Patterson Playground
Nelson Playground
Aqueduct Walk
Echo Park
University Woods

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drugopioidssafetyBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News