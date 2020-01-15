u.s. & world

Massachusetts college athlete killed, 12 injured in Florida van crash

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
VERO BEACH, Fla. -- A member of the women's rowing team at the College of the Holy Cross was killed in a car crash in Florida on Wednesday, officials said.

The student was identified as sophomore Grace Rett, said Marybeth Kearns-Barrett, director of the Office of College Chaplains at Holy Cross.

Rett was in the front passenger seat of a team van when it collided with a pickup truck in Vero Beach, police said.

The van was carrying 11 student athletes and the head coach at the time of the crash, which was approximately 7:30 a.m., said Michele Murray, the college's Dean of Students.

The remaining survivors were all injured, officials said.

Six students and the coach remain hospitalized with "varying levels of injury," Murray told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

Tiffany Woods, a spokeswoman for Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, said three patients there are in critical condition.

"This is a terrible shock," Murray said, overcome with emotion.

The College of the Holy Cross is in Worcester, Massachusetts, but the team was in Florida for winter training ahead of the competitive season, Murray said.

Rett, from Uxbridge, Massachusetts, "was incredibly passionate and hardworking," Murray said. "She just set the world record for continuous erging: 62 hours and 3 seconds."

Rett spoke to Boston ABC affiliate WCVB just last week after setting the world record.

"Physically I knew I could do it," Rett said. "I knew it was going to be a total mental challenge."

Kearns-Barrett said chaplains and counselors will be available to help grieving students and staff.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Grace's family, friends and teammates at this time," Kearns-Barrett said in a letter to the community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
massachusettsfloridau.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Stuffed koalas in NYC provide helping hand to Australia wildfires
House leaders march Trump impeachment articles to the Senate
Fewer Americans see vaccines as important: Gallup
2010s hottest decade ever, 2019 2nd warmest year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weekend winter storm could bring snow, ice and rain
Zymere Perkins murder: NYC man found guilty on all charges
Baby who died left in tub because mom needed 'me time': Police
School expels student for wearing rainbow shirt, family says
House leaders march Trump impeachment articles to the Senate
Stuffed koalas in NYC provide helping hand to Australia wildfires
Trump lifts hold on $8B for Puerto Rico; Protests held in NYC
Show More
NJ pizzeria owner fires manager who went on anti-Semitic tirade
Police seek dog that bit 12-year-old girl in Connecticut park
LI district plagued by health concerns considers relocation plan
MS-13 tag found spray-painted on Queens church, school
Penn State football coach, players named in hazing lawsuit
More TOP STORIES News