Operation Varsity Blues

College Admissions Scandal: Lori Loughlin among 16 parents indicted with additional charges

Lori Loughlin arrives at federal court in Boston on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were among the 16 parents who were indicted in the college admissions scandal known as Operation Varsity Blues on Tuesday.

The parents were charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, in addition to the previously charged count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, ABC News reports. The additional charges could increase any prison time for these defendants.

The news comes just a day after 13 of those involved, including actress Felicity Huffman, agreed to plead guilty in the scheme.

In total, 50 people were charged in what authorities have described as the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Justice Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cheatingstanford universityuclaoperation varsity bluescourt casecollegeu.s. & world
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Felicity Huffman to plead guilty in alleged college admissions scam
Stanford kicks out student accused of using fake credentials on application
Lori Loughlin's daughter lashing out in wake of college scandal: Report
Operation Varsity Blues: Yale rescinds student's admission
TOP STORIES
Measles outbreak: NYC orders mandatory vaccines for some
Man killed at Waffle House while paying for meals, handing out cash
FDNY firefighter, father of 3, killed in Afghanistan bombing
K-9 officer stabbed while taking down suspect
Police: Woman yanks 81-year-old's hair at movie theater in NYC
Community in mourning after death of NJ high school principal
Scarlett Johansson taken to LAPD station after paparazzi scare
Show More
New condom emphasizes consent with unique packaging
Police: Burglar stood over teen's bed, forced her to touch him
What is Candida auris and do you need to worry?
Doctor dragged off United Airlines flight in 2017 gives first interview
AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool with spotty showers
More TOP STORIES News