College Admissions Scandal: Lori Loughlin among 16 parents indicted with additional charges

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were among the 16 parents who were indicted in the college admissions scandal known as Operation Varsity Blues on Tuesday.
The parents were charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, in addition to the previously charged count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, ABC News reports. The additional charges could increase any prison time for these defendants.
The news comes just a day after 13 of those involved, including actress Felicity Huffman, agreed to plead guilty in the scheme.
In total, 50 people were charged in what authorities have described as the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Justice Department.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
