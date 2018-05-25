USC president stepping down amid gynecologist scandal

EMBED </>More Videos

USC President C.L. Max Nikias has agreed to step down amid public outcry over the handling of sexual misconduct allegations against a former health center gynecologist. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
University of Southern California President C.L. Max Nikias has agreed to step down amid public outcry over the handling of sexual misconduct allegations against a former campus gynecologist.

The USC Board of Trustees sent a letter Friday to faculty, staff, students and alumni to confirm that Nikias will be replaced as president.

"We have heard the message that something is broken and that urgent and profound actions are needed," Rick J. Caruso, the board's chairman, said in a letter.

The statement went on to say that both the board and Nikias agreed to "an orderly transition" and begin the process of selecting a new president. It was not clear when Nikias would be stepping down.

"Our focus remains on offering support and counseling to those impacted, investigating what happened, and listening to and healing our community," the letter stated.

Multiple women have filed lawsuits against the school since allegations against Dr. George Tyndall came to light.

A 2016 internal investigation found Tyndall had conducted inappropriate pelvic exams and made sexually offensive remarks to patients. The university did not report the matter to the state medical board.

Tyndall, who worked at the university clinic for 30 years, routinely made crude comments, took inappropriate photographs and forced plaintiffs to strip naked and groped them under the guise of medical treatment for his "sexual gratification," according to civil lawsuits filed this week.

Earlier this week, USC's Academic Senate passed a motion calling for Nikias to step down.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual misconductsexual harassmentdoctorsuscstudentscollegeinvestigationLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Class action lawsuits filed against USC in gynecologist scandal
USC faculty town hall meeting held over gynecologist scandal
Faculty call on USC pres. to resign over campus gynecologist scandal
USC sued over alleged sexual misconduct by gynecologist
USC reveals investigation into gynecologist who treated students for years
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News