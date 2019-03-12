College student falls to his death from hotel balcony while on Spring Break in Cancun

Teen falls from hotel balcony while vacationing in Mexico on Spring Break.

CANCUN, Mexico -- A Michigan college student is dead after falling seven stories from a hotel balcony while in Cancun for Spring Break.

The girlfriend of 19-year-old Ahmed Altaii told police that Altaii had been drinking and taking drugs before he fell and died Sunday.

Witnesses at the hotel say Altaii looked upset earlier in the night.

"We opened our hotel door to see what the noise was and saw him angrily pacing down the hallway and her trying to grab him to get him to sit down," said witness Krystal Herndon.

Authorities are conducting an autopsy and toxicology test to determine what led up to the teen's fall.

According to a recent study, about 50 percent of college students plan Spring Break vacations. Authorities are cracking down hoping to prevent tragedies.

In Corpus Christi, police have boosted security across beaches and roads to avoid drunk driving, even adding heavy fines for overserving alcohol.

In Florida's Miami Beach, police are taking a harder line when it comes to partying. The city has provided an additional $700,000 this year so more officers can be on patrol.

