<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=13887618" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Zach Goldberg and his family were in Tzfat at the time of the initial attacks Saturday. He made it home to New York Tuesday morning. Goldberg joins the Mornings @ 10 team to talk about his experience in Israel as war rages on.