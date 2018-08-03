Colorado police officer shot originally from Manorville, Long Island

The suspect was also shot and is in police custody.

Eyewitness News
MANORVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) --
A Colorado police officer shot in the line of duty is from Long Island.

Cem Duzel, 30, was shot during a standoff with a suspect in Colorado Springs Thursday.

Duzel is originally from Manorville in Suffolk County and graduated from Westhampton Beach High School.

Duzel was gravely injured in the shooting.

The suspect was also shot.

He is in police custody at a Colorado hospital.

