Colorado school shooting: 1 student killed, 7 injured

EMBED <>More Videos

Jim Dolan has the latest developments in the Colorado school shooting.

Related topics:
school shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Colorado school shooting: 1 student killed, 7 injured
Some NYC Uber, Lyft drivers set for 2-hour strike Wednesday
Police: Half-naked burglar found hiding under NJ deck
NYC woman among victims suing after cooking spray cans explode
Board approves NYC rent hikes in preliminary vote
Possible carjacking attempt, police-involved shooting in NJ
Police: Man used phony passenger in HOV lane on LIE
Show More
NYC building collapses after being struck by out-of-control car
15-year-old suspect in stray bullet death surrenders to police
Army veteran marries love of his life 5 hours before dying of cancer
Woman jumps to safety from fire in Staten Island home
Report: Trump lost more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994
More TOP STORIES News