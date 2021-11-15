6 teens hospitalized after shooting in a park near high school in Aurora, Colorado, police say

AURORA, Colorado -- Six teenagers went to the hospital after a shooting in a park near a high school in suburban Denver on Monday, police said.

The suspect in the shooting near Aurora Central High School left the scene and has not been identified, Aurora police said in a tweet.

Five people, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were taken to the hospital by authorities, and a sixth person, an 18-year-old, went to the hospital on their own with minor injuries, police said.

Three patients from the shooting were taken to Children's Hospital Colorado. They were in stable condition and have all been reunited with their families. spokesperson Caitlin Jenney said.

The school was on a "secure perimeter" because of the shooting, police said. That typically means no one is allowed in or out of a school but students and staff are able to move freely within the building.

The shooting comes after an 18-year-old died after being shot about 5 miles away on Sunday night.

A shooting was also reported in the parking lot of a mall in Aurora on Friday but police only found several shell casings when they arrived.
