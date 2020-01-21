Columbia University to host discussion on campus sexual assault prevention

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Dr. Jen Ashton, ABCNews' Chief Medical Correspondent, is moderating a discussion on Tuesday night at Columbia University about a new book on campus sexual assault prevention.
The book, "Sexual Citizens: A Landmark Study of Sex, Power, and Assault on Campus" is based on a multi-million dollar research project called a "moonshot" on how to solve this epidemic.
Columbia University started the project in 2014, which went directly to students across campus to hear their thoughts and stories.
No other study has done this.
The fear of campus sexual assault has become an inextricable part of the college experience. Research has shown that by the time they graduate, as many as one in three women and almost one in six men will have been sexually assaulted.
The authors, Columbia University anthropologist Jennifer Hirsch and Columbia University sociologist Shamus Kahn, approach the crisis as a public health issue and seek to provide some answers, many of which Columbia is currently implementing.
Dr. Ashton will moderate their book launch on Columbia's campus from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the auditorium at The Forum at 125th and Broadway on Columbia's campus.
A book signing and reception will follow the panel discussion. Books will be available for purchase at this event.
The event is free, but those who want to attend need to register at Eventbrite.com.
