Actress and comedian Amy Schumer announces she is pregnant

Amy Schumer arrives at the world premiere of "I Feel Pretty" at the Westwood Village Theater on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Los Angeles (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Amy Schumer took the long way around to announce she's pregnant with husband Chris Fischer.

The comedian and actress broke her baby news Monday on the Instagram stories of friend and journalist Jessica Yellin .

Yellin, of the site NewsNotNoise.org, showed at the end of a list of Schumer's recommended congressional and gubernatorial candidates the line: "I'm pregnant-Amy Schumer."
Schumer is known for her liberal politics: She was recently arrested protesting the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The 37-year-old made her film debut in the 2015 film "Trainwreck." She starred this year in the movie "I Feel Pretty." Schumer married Fischer, a chef, in February.

