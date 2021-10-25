FDNY battles large fire in 2-story commercial building in Midwood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11164603" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crime, and more crime - it is front and center on the campaign trail for the next mayor of New York City.

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A large fire broke out at a store in Brooklyn.Citizen App video shows firefighters battling the fire at the two-story commercial building in Midwood on Sunday evening.The flames broke out just before 6 p.m. Sunday on Kings Highway and East 9th Street.Twelve units consisting of some 60 firefighters brought the blaze under control about an hour later.Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries to civilians or firefighters.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------