10 stories you loved in 2019

NEW YORK (WABC) -- From earning $100 an hour playing Dungeons & Dragons to how to transform into a mermaid, here are ten stories that you loved from us in 2019:For Timm Woods, being good at his job means having the ability to improvise, mentoring others effectively and knowing the hit points of a Necromancer Lord. Woods is a professional game master, and on average, he's paid $100 an hour to lead Dungeons & Dragons games.Ginger Dolden and Pete Lanctot were practicing musicians and some friends gave them the idea that they wanted to learn how to play instrument but didn't know where to start. So they thought, what if they created music lessons for adults?Why is the Emsculpt the hot new treatment? Well, it's the only non-invasive treatment out there that can burn fat and build muscle... without any type of workout involved.At Enoteca Maria, just blocks away from the ferry terminal, grandmas run the kitchen. More than 30 grandmas, or nonnas, cook the cuisines of their ancestors.lizabeth Meaders is a retired school teacher who taught at a school named after her great-great grandfather, who was the last slave freed on Staten Island. In what may be the most comprehensive collection of African-American history assembled by a single person, Meaders owns over 50,000 items in her home.As the United States continues to combat the opioid epidemic, St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey, has become a leader in this battle through their Alternatives to Opioids (ALTO) program.The mermaid trend has made a serious splash in pop culture. There's mermaid food, mermaid drinks, mermaid shows like Freeform's Siren and even mermaid Glam!The hip-hop quartet A Tribe Called Quest hails from a neighborhood in St. Albans, Queens. It was here, in 1991, they recorded a famous scene from their iconic music video Check The Rhime.La Morada is a Mexican restaurant run by a family of proud undocumented immigrants and serving up authentic Oaxacan fare with a side of social consciousness.Kids accustomed to marveling at their favorite comics can now be the creators of their own superheroes at Loot Comic Shop in Brooklyn.