10 stories you loved in 2019

NEW YORK (WABC) -- From earning $100 an hour playing Dungeons & Dragons to how to transform into a mermaid, here are ten stories that you loved from us in 2019:
Brooklyn man earns $100 per hour playing Dungeons & Dragons
For Timm Woods, being good at his job means having the ability to improvise, mentoring others effectively and knowing the hit points of a Necromancer Lord. Woods is a professional game master, and on average, he's paid $100 an hour to lead Dungeons & Dragons games.
Learn to play a new instrument with friends in a social music and booze class
Ginger Dolden and Pete Lanctot were practicing musicians and some friends gave them the idea that they wanted to learn how to play instrument but didn't know where to start. So they thought, what if they created music lessons for adults?
30 Minutes of Emsculpt is equal to 20,000 sit-ups: Instant abs or just a fad?
Why is the Emsculpt the hot new treatment? Well, it's the only non-invasive treatment out there that can burn fat and build muscle... without any type of workout involved.
Grandmas are the chefs at this Staten Island restaurant
At Enoteca Maria, just blocks away from the ferry terminal, grandmas run the kitchen. More than 30 grandmas, or nonnas, cook the cuisines of their ancestors.
Elizabeth Meaders has homemade Black History collection in her NYC home
lizabeth Meaders is a retired school teacher who taught at a school named after her great-great grandfather, who was the last slave freed on Staten Island. In what may be the most comprehensive collection of African-American history assembled by a single person, Meaders owns over 50,000 items in her home.
New Jersey hospital leads the fight against the opioid epidemic through alternative program
As the United States continues to combat the opioid epidemic, St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, New Jersey, has become a leader in this battle through their Alternatives to Opioids (ALTO) program.
Dive into the sea with Glam Lab for International Mermaid Day
The mermaid trend has made a serious splash in pop culture. There's mermaid food, mermaid drinks, mermaid shows like Freeform's Siren and even mermaid Glam!
Muralist paints tribute to A Tribe Called Quest on music video laundromat in Queens
The hip-hop quartet A Tribe Called Quest hails from a neighborhood in St. Albans, Queens. It was here, in 1991, they recorded a famous scene from their iconic music video Check The Rhime.
Mexican restaurant in the Bronx run by undocumented immigrants serves up authentic Oaxacan
La Morada is a Mexican restaurant run by a family of proud undocumented immigrants and serving up authentic Oaxacan fare with a side of social consciousness.
New York City comic shop allows kids to learn, create, sell own comics
Kids accustomed to marveling at their favorite comics can now be the creators of their own superheroes at Loot Comic Shop in Brooklyn.
