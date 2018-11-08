3 can't-miss community and culture events in New York City this weekend

Architectural League lecture series - Neri&Hu: Obsessions

Battle of Brooklyn and Beyond: The Evergreens Military History Tour

St. Martin's Lantern Walk in Brooklyn

Looking to get out into the community this weekend?From a gallery lecture series to a lantern walk, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural gatherings coming up in New York City. Read on for a rundown.---Shanghai-based designers Lyndon Neri and Rossana Hu will discuss their work as part of the Current Work lecture series. The firm Neri&Hu works internationally in architecture, master planning, interiors, graphic design and product design. Recently, it has been working on industrial design products for several European and Asian brands, as well as developing its own product line.The Architectural League of New York event will be moderated by Calvin Tsao.Friday, Nov. 9, 7-8:30 p.m.The Great Hall at Cooper Union., 7 E. 7th St.$15 for nonmembersIn honor of Veterans Day, this military history tour explores the Rockaway Footpath on the 100th anniversary of the signing of the armistice. Participants will retrace the British flank march that helped decide the outcome of the Battle of Brooklyn and visit the graves of those who fought in the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, WWI and WWII.A $5 donation is encouraged. The tour will take place weather permitting.Saturday, Nov. 10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.The Evergreens Cemetery, 1629 Bushwick Ave.FreeCome to the Prospect Park Bandshell for the Lantern Walk, a tradition of Brooklyn's German-speaking community, where families bring glowing lanterns and watch a re-enactment of St. Martin on horseback. The event will benefit the Shoebox Project for Shelters, which distributes gift-filled shoeboxes across the U.S. and Canada to women who are homeless or at risk. There is a suggested donation of $10 per child.Saturday, Nov. 10, 5-6:15 p.m.Prospect Park Bandshell, 62 West Dr.Free