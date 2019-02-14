3 charity events in New York City this weekend

Gala: Let Your Heart Dance with Cooley's Anemia Foundation

Lunch discussion with the Yemeni American Merchants Association

#BarreForSurvival at Exhale

Looking to give back this weekend?From a dinner to benefit anemia research to a workout class to help end cancer, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.---The New Jersey Chapter of the Cooley's Anemia Foundation invites one and all to an evening of dinner, dancing and fundraising in support of anemia research. Expect an upscale sit-down dinner and an open bar, as well as music and dancing.Saturday, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m.Hilton Garden Inn New York/Staten Island, 1100 South Ave.$125This Sunday, stop by the headquarters of the Yemeni American Merchants Association to meet the change makers behind the one-year-old organization. Attendees will hear how the group formed, about its work fighting for the rights of Yemeni Americans and more over a free lunch.Sunday, Feb. 17, 1-4 p.m.Yemeni American Merchants Association, 6740 Fifth Ave.Free; donations welcomeLast but not least, strengthen and tone while raising money for cancer research this Sunday afternoon at Exhale. The 60-minute Core Fusion barre class is suitable for all experience levels,and funds raised will benefit research conducted at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.Sunday, Feb. 17, 1:30-3 p.m.Exhale, 150 Central Park South.$40