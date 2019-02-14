3 charity events in New York City this weekend

From a dinner to benefit anemia research to a workout class to help end cancer, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.
Gala: Let Your Heart Dance with Cooley's Anemia Foundation
The New Jersey Chapter of the Cooley's Anemia Foundation invites one and all to an evening of dinner, dancing and fundraising in support of anemia research. Expect an upscale sit-down dinner and an open bar, as well as music and dancing.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Hilton Garden Inn New York/Staten Island, 1100 South Ave.
Admission: $125
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Lunch discussion with the Yemeni American Merchants Association
This Sunday, stop by the headquarters of the Yemeni American Merchants Association to meet the change makers behind the one-year-old organization. Attendees will hear how the group formed, about its work fighting for the rights of Yemeni Americans and more over a free lunch.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Yemeni American Merchants Association, 6740 Fifth Ave.
Admission: Free; donations welcome
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
#BarreForSurvival at Exhale
Last but not least, strengthen and tone while raising money for cancer research this Sunday afternoon at Exhale. The 60-minute Core Fusion barre class is suitable for all experience levels,and funds raised will benefit research conducted at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 1:30-3 p.m.
Where: Exhale, 150 Central Park South.
Admission: $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets