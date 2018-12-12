3 charity events to check out in New York City this weekend | Hoodline

CEJ Parent Power School

Christmas Toy Drive Cruise

Reclaim Childhood 11th Annual Holiday Loft Party

Looking to give back this weekend?From a look at the representation of diversity in NYC English curricula to a holiday party supporting a nonprofit that empowers Jordanian girls and women, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.---With CEJ Parent Power School, the Coalition for Educational Justice takes a look at English Language Arts curricula in New York City and whether they reflect the diversity of the student populations. Discussion will tackle whether children of Black, Latino, Asian and other ethnicities are learning positive messaging about themselves and their communities through the city's curricula.Saturday, December 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.NYU Kimball Hall, 246 Greene StreetFreeEmpire Cruises presents a toy drive cruise for underprivileged children and families. The children will receive toys that have been donated. Leaving from Brooklyn Army Terminal, passengers will enjoy views of Statue of Liberty, Governors Island, Brooklyn Bridge and enjoy a visit from Santa Claus. There will be live entertainment and a magic show, fun activities like face painting and balloon making and refreshments. All tickets sales will be donated to charity.Saturday, December 15, 2-4 p.m.Brooklyn Army Marina, 140 58th St.FreeReclaim Childhood, a nonprofit that uses sports and play to empower refugee and at-risk girls and women in Jordan, will host its annual holiday party. The DJ will spin great tunes while guests enjoy the open bar. Ticket sales will support the nonprofit's activities.Saturday, December 15, 9 p.m.- Sunday, December 16, 1 a.m.Studio 123 Bowery, 123 Bowery$90 (Single Ticket); $80 (Group Ticket for 5+ Guests).