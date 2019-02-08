3 charity fitness events worth seeking out in New York City this weekend

Race for Re-Entry Kickoff Party

Spinning for Scholarships at Equinox Gramercy

Charity Ride for the Special Olympics at Flywheel Flatiron

Looking to support a cause this weekend?There are plenty of opportunities to lend a hand in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.---Tonight: Head over to Metropolitan College of New York's Bronx campus to learn more about the third annual Bronx Race for Re-Entry Week. The organization and its 5k community run aims to build support and opportunities for community members who've emerged from the criminal justice system and their families.Attendees will enjoy food, music and networking and learn more about Re-Entry Week activities, creating race teams and prizes up for grabs.Friday, Feb. 8, 6-9:30 p.m.Metropolitan College of New York - Bronx, 463 E. 149th St.FreeBreak a sweat to help fund scholarships for local children. Proceeds from this charity spin class, organized by the young professionals network Young Leaders Board, will go to the Children's Scholarship Fund, which provides private school tuition assistance for low-income youth.Saturday, Feb. 9, 2-3 p.m.Equinox, 315 Park Ave. S$40Last but not least, hop on a bike at Flywheel this Sunday afternoon to support the local Special Olympics program. Each ticket for the 45-minute ride comes with a bike reservation, a T-shirt, shoe rental, a water and fruit, and all contributions will be directed to Special Olympics New York.Sunday, Feb. 10, 1-2:15 p.m.Flywheel Flatiron, 39 W. 21st St.$50