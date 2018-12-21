3 choice community and culture events in New York City this weekend

Vibes on Vibes

Looking to get out into the community this weekend?From a women meet-up to a discussion on the Holocaust, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural gatherings coming up in New York City. Read on for a rundown.---This is part of a monthly meet-up session fro women of color in NYC. This session will discuss self-awareness, energy, self-love and more. There will be a meet-and-great and icebreaker first.Friday, Dec. 21, 7-9:30 p.m.180 Maiden LaneFreeThis event will feature a potluck with guests bringing snacks and drinks. There will be music performances from DJM Studio singers and artists.Friday, Dec. 21, 7:30-9:30 p.m.244 Studios (Dance Studio), 244 W. 54th St., Floor 10.FreeScholars Natalia Aleksiun from Touro College, Janin Holc from Loyola University - Maryland and Joshua Zimmerman of Yeshiva University will discuss the Holocaust. They will focus on the cooperation and efforts of non-Jews during this time.Sunday, Dec. 23, 12:30-4:30 p.m.Museum of Jewish Heritage, Edmond J. Safra Plaza., 36 Battery PlaceFree