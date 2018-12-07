COMMUNITY & EVENTS

3 diverse community and culture events in NYC this weekend

Photo: Caveat/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get out into the community this weekend?

From a satirical look at identity politics and race relations to a Caribbean-inspired winter festival, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural meetups coming up in New York City. Read on for a rundown.
---

Meet Dr. Glory Van Scott, author of 'GLORY: A Life Among Legends'





Meet Dr. Glory Van Scott, author of the memoir "GLORY: A Life Among Legends." The dancer, activist and playwright, among many other roles, will sit down for an interview with the founder of the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute before signing copies of the book -- which will be on sale at the event.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 2-4 p.m.
Where: Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute, 120 E. 125th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Catch the comedic dissertation 'Rachel Joravsky is a thirsty white ally'





Rachel Joravsky -- a Harlem-based comedian, writer and director -- will present a comedic dissertation on race relations and how to be an ally in the age of identity politics this Saturday night at Caveat. The show will also spotlight standup comedians Rachel Pegram and Dewayne Perkins, from Comedy Central's "Up Next Showcase," and Karen Chee, a contributor to The New Yorker and The New York Times.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Revel dance party at Studio SR Rooftop





Last but not least, flee to the Caribbean at the inaugural winter party hosted by the Fete Society, Caribbeanmecca.com and Rum Jumbies. Expect top DJs and premium bar specials throughout the night at the enclosed rooftop fest.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 9, 3 a.m.
Where: Studio SR Rooftop, 14 53rd St.
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
