3 diverse community events in New York City this weekend

Looking to get out into the community this weekend?From a book signing to a tour of North America's first Jewish congregation, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural gatherings coming up in New York City. Read on for a rundown.---Tonight: Author Jonathan Franzen is set to discuss and answer questions about his new book, "The End of the End of the Earth." Combining essays and speeches written over the past few years, the book explores topics that have preoccupied the author, including his complex relationship with his uncle, his young adulthood in New York and the global seabird crisis.Tickets include admission to the event and a signed hardcover copy of the book.Friday, November 16, 7:30-9 p.m.Brooklyn Public Library, 10 Grand Army Plaza$30"Contour" is a dance performance choreographed by Jiri Bartovanec and performed by National Theatre of Brno, hitting the stage tonight at Czech Center New York. Through this piece, Bartovanec comments on the marginal events that have influenced the direction of society.The performance is part of Festival: Freedom & Movement, a celebration of the anniversary of the Velvet Revolution of November 1989.Friday, November 16, 10-11 p.m.Czech Center New York, 321 E. 73rd St.FreeJoin licensed tour guide Janet R. Kirchheimer on a tour of the first Jewish congregation in North America. Kirchheimer, a long-time member of the synagogue, will share the congregation's history, including details behind its founding and the members' contributions to American Jewish history.Sunday, November 18, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.Congregation Shearith Israel, 2 W. 70th St.$15