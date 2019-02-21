COMMUNITY & EVENTS

3 festive charity fundraising events in NYC this weekend

Photo: Matthieu Joannon/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to give to a cause this weekend?

From raising funds for local immigrants to supporting community members with special needs, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Love in Action fundraiser for the Migration Resource Center





Join the Migration Resource Center for its third annual Love in Action benefit dinner. Guests will raise money for the center's programs assisting low income immigrants in the United States. Expect an upscale dinner, drinks, a raffle, a photo booth and more.

When: Friday, Feb. 22, 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: Li Greci's Staaten, 697 Forest Ave.
Admission: $110
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mardi Pardi with StrongCity and the Youth Empowerment Project





Celebrate Mardi Gras while raising funds for Youth Empowerment Project, a community-based education, mentoring, employment development program. Hosted by StrongCity, a nonprofit supporting underserved youth, the party at Nublu will feature live music by the Markis Black & Company band and DJ WillySoul, drink specials, and plenty of Mardi Gras madness.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 3-7 p.m.
Where: Nublu 151, 151 Ave. C.
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Second Annual Benefit to Support the Developmentally Delayed Community




Last but not least, help raise funds for locals with special needs. After raising more than $3,500, the second annual Benefit to Support the Developmentally Delayed Community has moved to a larger room at Jake's Dilemma. Benefitting the nonprofit Circle Up Foundation, the casual affair will feature food, drinks, door prizes, a raffle and more.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Jake's Dilemma, 430 Amsterdam Ave.
Admission: $65-$90
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineNew York City
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Today's top news: What's trending in New York City?
Catch up on NYC's top local Twitter conversations
3 charity events in New York City this weekend
3 charity fitness events worth seeking out in New York City this weekend
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary,' police say
Police: 4-year-old boy dies after being impaled by piece of glass
Man charged with murder after family struck by vehicle at 7-Eleven
School bus aide crashed bus with kids, revived with Narcan
Police: Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway
Babysitter of 5 left to get ingredients when fire started
CT man pleads guilty to murdering wife 3 weeks after wedding
Video shows driver using sidewalk to pass NYC school buses
Show More
Sister of victim killed in NJ DWI gas station crash speaks
Sea of blue on Long Island as NYPD detective laid to rest
2 men, 1 officer treated for CO poisoning in Queens
Lawyers for El Chapo concerned by juror misconduct claims
3 kids, 2 adults hurt in Morris Park apartment fire
More News