3 festive charity fundraising events in NYC this weekend

Looking to give to a cause this weekend?From raising funds for local immigrants to supporting community members with special needs, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.---Join the Migration Resource Center for its third annual Love in Action benefit dinner. Guests will raise money for the center's programs assisting low income immigrants in the United States. Expect an upscale dinner, drinks, a raffle, a photo booth and more.Friday, Feb. 22, 6:30-10:30 p.m.Li Greci's Staaten, 697 Forest Ave.$110Celebrate Mardi Gras while raising funds for Youth Empowerment Project, a community-based education, mentoring, employment development program. Hosted by StrongCity, a nonprofit supporting underserved youth, the party at Nublu will feature live music by the Markis Black & Company band and DJ WillySoul, drink specials, and plenty of Mardi Gras madness.Saturday, Feb. 23, 3-7 p.m.Nublu 151, 151 Ave. C.$25Last but not least, help raise funds for locals with special needs. After raising more than $3,500, the second annual Benefit to Support the Developmentally Delayed Community has moved to a larger room at Jake's Dilemma. Benefitting the nonprofit Circle Up Foundation, the casual affair will feature food, drinks, door prizes, a raffle and more.Saturday, Feb. 23, 7-10 p.m.Jake's Dilemma, 430 Amsterdam Ave.$65-$90---