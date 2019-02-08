3 fun community and culture events in New York City this weekend

Flushing Lunar New Year Parade Reception

Looking to get out and into the community this weekend?From marching in the Lunar New Year parade to catching a screening of "12 Years a Slave," there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural meetups coming up in New York City. Read on for a rundown.---All are invited to march in the Lunar New Year Parade with the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce. Join the chamber and representatives from a slew of local organizations from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Historic St. George's Church to warm up and mingle before the parade kicks off. Participants will also enjoy performances by the Queens Fencing Club and Kpoppers Epic 88.Saturday, Feb. 9, 9:30-10:30 a.m.Historic St. George's Church, 135-32 38th Ave.FreeIn honor of Black History Month, the latest installment of the Weeksville Weekends event series will feature a conversation with Jordan Weber, the man behind the 4 Malcolm X Greenhouse. The greenhouse, built on the site where Malcolm X was born in Nebraska, offers the local community space to grow food and medicinal plants, participate in spiritual practices, and work toward economic and environmental stability.Saturday, Feb. 9, 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Weeksville Heritage Center, 158 Buffalo Ave.FreeLast but not least, the Lewis Latimer House Museum is set to screen "12 Years a Slave" in honor of Black History Month. The 2013 film tells the true story of a free black man from Upstate New York who's abducted and sold into slavery.Sunday, Feb. 10, 3-5 p.m.Lewis Howard Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137th St.Free