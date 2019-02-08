3 fun community and culture events in New York City this weekend

From marching in the Lunar New Year parade to catching a screening of "12 Years a Slave," there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural meetups coming up in New York City. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Flushing Lunar New Year Parade Reception
All are invited to march in the Lunar New Year Parade with the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce. Join the chamber and representatives from a slew of local organizations from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Historic St. George's Church to warm up and mingle before the parade kicks off. Participants will also enjoy performances by the Queens Fencing Club and Kpoppers Epic 88.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: Historic St. George's Church, 135-32 38th Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Weeksville Weekends: Healing & Self-Determination Through 4 Malcolm X Greenhouse
In honor of Black History Month, the latest installment of the Weeksville Weekends event series will feature a conversation with Jordan Weber, the man behind the 4 Malcolm X Greenhouse. The greenhouse, built on the site where Malcolm X was born in Nebraska, offers the local community space to grow food and medicinal plants, participate in spiritual practices, and work toward economic and environmental stability.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Weeksville Heritage Center, 158 Buffalo Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Black History Month Screening: '12 Years A Slave'
Last but not least, the Lewis Latimer House Museum is set to screen "12 Years a Slave" in honor of Black History Month. The 2013 film tells the true story of a free black man from Upstate New York who's abducted and sold into slavery.
When: Sunday, Feb. 10, 3-5 p.m.
Where: Lewis Howard Latimer House Museum, 34-41 137th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets