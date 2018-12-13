4 great community and culture events in New York City this weekend | Hoodline

COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Green-Wood Cemetery. | Photo: Nadia A./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get out into the community this weekend?

From a holiday party to a tour of Green-Wood, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in New York City. Read on for a rundown.
---

The Latinista Holiday Soiree





The Latinistia is a network of women focused on career and leadership development. The group will be hosting a holiday party (men are welcome). Enjoy Caribbean food, desserts and wine.

When: Friday, Dec. 14, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: The Financial Gym, 134 W. 25th St., Floor 2.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chinatown Youth Initiatives 15 Year Anniversary Celebration




The Chinatown Youth Initiatives group will be celebrating its 15-year anniversary. The event will feature food, an open bar and a raffle. Prizes for the raffle include tickets to the Tenement Museum and gift cards to Yaiyaki NYC.

When: Friday, Dec. 14, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: LMHQ, 150 Broadway., Floor 20.
Admission: $50-$70. More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Mayhem, Murder and Disaster' cemetery tour





Tour Green-Wood Cemetery, the resting place of those whose lives met a violent end. Tour guide Ruth Edebohls will tell guests about the sinking of the SS Morro Castle, the Brooklyn Theatre fire and more. Event will take place regardless of weather.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m.
Where: Green-Wood, 500 25th St., Brooklyn
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Dinner Table presents Hotcombs N Sunday Dinners





This is a community outreach dinner being put on by the Dinner Table Documentary, a group that works to inspire young people ages 11 to 18. One ticket includes appetizers, an entree and a dessert, as well as networking opportunities.

When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 6-9 p.m.
Where: BKLYN Commons, 495 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn
Admission: $75
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
