4 great community and culture events in New York City this weekend | Hoodline

Looking to get out into the community this weekend?From a holiday party to a tour of Green-Wood, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in New York City. Read on for a rundown.---The Latinistia is a network of women focused on career and leadership development. The group will be hosting a holiday party (men are welcome). Enjoy Caribbean food, desserts and wine.Friday, Dec. 14, 6-8:30 p.m.The Financial Gym, 134 W. 25th St., Floor 2.$10The Chinatown Youth Initiatives group will be celebrating its 15-year anniversary. The event will feature food, an open bar and a raffle. Prizes for the raffle include tickets to the Tenement Museum and gift cards to Yaiyaki NYC.Friday, Dec. 14, 6-8:30 p.m.LMHQ, 150 Broadway., Floor 20.$50-$70. More ticket options available.Tour Green-Wood Cemetery, the resting place of those whose lives met a violent end. Tour guide Ruth Edebohls will tell guests about the sinking of the SS Morro Castle, the Brooklyn Theatre fire and more. Event will take place regardless of weather.Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m.Green-Wood, 500 25th St., Brooklyn$25This is a community outreach dinner being put on by the Dinner Table Documentary, a group that works to inspire young people ages 11 to 18. One ticket includes appetizers, an entree and a dessert, as well as networking opportunities.Sunday, Dec. 16, 6-9 p.m.BKLYN Commons, 495 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn$75