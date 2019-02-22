4 Twitter images that defined New York City last week

Hoodline analyzed Twitter data to find the images that most captured the city's attention on social media. We collected all tweets with images from users in the city, used our own methodology to calculate the most popular and ranked them according to local interest.
Winter was on a lot of minds last week. See, for example, this popular tweet from @FordhamGSB.
Stay warm and safe today, Rams! pic.twitter.com/jZJvlqFEpN— Gabelli School (@FordhamGSB) February 12, 2019
With bad weather comes traffic troubles, but usually not like this. @News12BX reported no injuries, but the crash left a hole in the side of the house.
School bus crashes into home in Allertonhttps://t.co/Y7ErdR0mcw pic.twitter.com/xha7vEVpvW— News12BX (@News12BX) February 12, 2019
Finally, many were moved by this video from @glennschuck, showing a memorial outside the station where NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen was based before being shot and killed responding to an armed robbery call in Queens.
Mourning the loss of @NYPDnews Detective Brian Simonsen here at his stationhouse #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/ietIf9UbJt— glenn schuck (@glennschuck) February 13, 2019